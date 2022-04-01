Thomas Cook Liquidator Tells Creditors To Submit Claims

By Martin Croucher (April 1, 2022, 3:27 PM BST) -- A senior civil servant on Friday called on potentially thousands of Britons who are owed money from the collapse of tour operator Thomas Cook to file claims for compensation. David Chapman of the Insolvency Service said the value of Thomas Cook assets being liquidated meant there could be enough to cover creditors. The 178-year-old company collapsed dramatically in 2019, leaving thousands of holidaymakers stranded abroad and many more out of pocket. "While we have received many claims already, we believe that there are potentially thousands more customers and creditors who are owed money by Thomas Cook but have not submitted their...

