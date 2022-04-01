Nike Accused Of Stealing 'Ballin' Campaign Idea In TM Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (April 1, 2022, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A graphic designer whose clients include Target and Microsoft has lodged a trademark infringement suit against Nike in Texas federal court, contending that the athletic giant stole his campaign concept for the most recent March Madness basketball tournament. Digital creator Landon T. Jones — who also goes by the pseudonym Adobe Bryant — said in the Thursday complaint that Nike Inc. poached his campaign idea, which depicts the word "ballin" in a two-tone color scheme, after he'd submitted a pitch to the company in April 2020 for the sports event held by the National Collegiate Athletic Association. Jones says Nike's campaign...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS