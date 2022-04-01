Ga. Judge Hit With Ethics Charges Over Drunken Gun Incident

By Rosie Manins (April 1, 2022, 3:29 PM EDT) -- A chief magistrate judge in northeast Georgia faces ethics charges in relation to a domestic dispute with his wife, in which he allegedly aimed a loaded rifle at a sheriff's lieutenant, fired several shots into the ground and smashed the windshield of his wife's car while intoxicated. Habersham County Magistrate Court Chief Judge Gerald W. Johnson is also accused of leveraging his power by asking law enforcement officers to turn their cameras off while at his house, the Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission said in its formal charges on Thursday. Judge Johnson, who has been the chief judge in Habersham County Magistrate Court...

