Eckert Seamans Gets Fraud Charges Cut from Conflict Suit

By Matthew Santoni (April 1, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A federal court trimmed fraud claims from a gaming company's lawsuit accusing its former lawyers at Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC of hiding a conflict of interest, but it gave the plaintiff an opportunity to revise the suit. U.S. District Judge Jennifer Wilson partly granted Eckert Seamans' motion to dismiss parts of the lawsuit that Pace-O-Matic had filed over the firm simultaneously representing POM in Virginia and gaming rival Parx Casino in Pennsylvania, reasoning that even if the firm had denied any involvement with litigation adverse to POM's interests, POM hadn't shown that it took the firm at its word...

