SEP Draft Policy Imperils US Investment In Innovation

By David Kappos and Andrei Iancu (April 6, 2022, 2:53 PM EDT) -- Standardized technology is now so ubiquitous that we hardly have to think about it. The fact that words like USB, Wi-Fi and 5G come up in daily discourse shows just how accustomed we've become to the seamless interoperability of technology fostered by standardization. Beyond facilitating everyday conveniences, standardization is vital to the infrastructure undergirding our global economy. Almost by definition, many standards are global in nature. With such high stakes, it is imperative that the U.S. continue to lead the world in the development of technology that is incorporated in standards, lest we be forced to depend on innovations created in...

