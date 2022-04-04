NJ Divorce Lawyer Beats Malpractice Suit Over Atty's Plane

By Nick Muscavage (April 4, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey state appeals court on Friday struck down an attorney's legal malpractice suit accusing his ex-wife's divorce lawyer of misrepresenting his private plane as a marital asset, ruling in an interlocutory appeal that the statements related to the plane were protected by litigation privilege. The appeal, in the appellate division of the Superior Court of New Jersey, stems from a suit filed by Hainesport, New Jersey-based criminal defense attorney Mark J. Molz on behalf of Alpha Aeronautics, the company that owns the plane. Molz filed the suit in April 2018 against his ex-wife's divorce lawyer, Andrew L. Rochester, after...

