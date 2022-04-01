New Horse-Doping Regulator Defeats Constitutional Challenge

By Rachel Scharf (April 1, 2022, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Thursday upheld a law that empowers a nonprofit organization to regulate horse doping across the country in the wake of multiple performance-enhancing drug scandals that have rocked the sport. U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix dismissed a trade association's challenge to the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act, saying the creation of a private regulator is constitutional because its rules and sanctions can be vetoed by the Federal Trade Commission. The federal statute, which was passed in December 2020 and is set to take effect this July, allows the independently-run Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority Inc. to...

