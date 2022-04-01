Greek Pipe Co. Sues Commerce Dept. For Quadrupling Tariffs

By Alyssa Aquino (April 1, 2022, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A Greek pipe importer took the U.S. Department of Commerce to the U.S. Court of International Trade, saying the department had botched a duty review and unfairly quadrupled the anti-dumping tariffs it must pay on large welded pipes. Corinth Pipeworks Pipe Industry SA and its U.S. affiliate, CPW America Co., assailed the final 41.04% tariff rates that it received in an administrative review. The department had reached that final tariff by ignoring the financial information CPW had provided it, which showed a 0% dumping margin, CPW said. "CPW had no notice of the radical change in Commerce's treatment of CPW's costs...

