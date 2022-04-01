Ill. Panel Backs Attys' Win In Dermatologist's Malpractice Suit

By Celeste Bott (April 1, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A former Mayo Clinic dermatologist can't prove her attorneys negligently mishandled discovery in an employment dispute with the clinic in light of a Seventh Circuit ruling against her in an underlying case, an Illinois appellate panel ruled Thursday. Elisa Gallo's legal malpractice claims against attorneys George Bellas and Lester Pines can't hold up in the wake of a Seventh Circuit ruling against Gallo in her underlying breach of contract case against Mayo, the appellate court said. The Seventh Circuit affirmed Gallo couldn't refute Mayo's substantial evidence that a prospective new employer denied her a job for reasons unrelated to issues she...

