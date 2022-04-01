Patent Suit Against Nintendo Given New Life By Fed. Circ.

By Ryan Davis (April 1, 2022, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday revived a suit accusing Nintendo of infringing a patent with the controllers for its Wii and Switch video game systems, ruling that a Washington federal judge relied too heavily on a Nintendo expert witness in granting the company summary judgment. The appeals court reversed a decision by U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez that Nintendo did not infringe the patent asserted by Genuine Enabling Technology LLC, and concluded that he incorrectly construed a key claim term. The Federal Circuit remanded the case to the district court to consider whether Nintendo infringes under what it said was the...

