Commerce Cuts Down Turkish Wire Duties After Court Rebuke

By Alex Lawson (April 1, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce issued a sharply reduced duty margin on steel wire Friday after a trade judge ripped the agency for being too harsh on a Turkish company that submitted data minutes after a government deadline. Commerce cut its anti-dumping duty rate on Turkey's Celik Halat ve Tel Sanayi A.S. from 53.65% to 17.88% in a filing with the U.S. Court of International Trade, weeks after CIT Judge Timothy C. Stanceu rapped the agency's initial findings as "draconian" and "disproportionate." Judge Stanceu's rebuke prompted Commerce to reverse course, and it reported back to the court with its findings in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS