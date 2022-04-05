DOJ Tells Texas Jury Staffing Firm's Wage Fixing Was A Crime

By Katie Buehler (April 5, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The owner and clinical director of a staffing company struck a deal with at least one competitor to fix the rates they paid physical therapists in order to maintain the company's value during a sale, prosecutors told a Texas federal jury Tuesday, kicking off the government's first criminal wage-fixing case. Federal prosecutors, who scored a pre-trial victory when the Eastern District of Texas recognized the alleged scheme as price-fixing under antitrust law, painted a picture for the jury of the staffing company's leadership scrambling to save the sale of the business and turning to an illegal attempt to lower wages paid...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS