BREAKING: Staten Island Amazon Workers Back Union In Landmark Vote

By Tim Ryan and Braden Campbell (April 1, 2022, 12:36 PM EDT) -- A grassroots independent labor union won an election at a Staten Island, New York, Amazon facility Friday, notching a landmark victory for organized labor as it tries to gain a foothold at the e-commerce giant. Workers at the JFK8 facility voted 2,654-2,131 in favor of being represented by the Amazon Labor Union, a worker-led group that has been organizing at the facility for the better part of a year. The union would be the first certified to represent Amazon.com workers, though the company can still contest the results of the election at the National Labor Relations Board. There were also 17 ballots...

