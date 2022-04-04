FCC Plans Vote On Probe Into Wireless Receiver Quality

By Christopher Cole (April 4, 2022, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has scheduled an April 21 vote on whether to launch an inquiry into wireless receiver quality in hopes of better ensuring that devices don't interfere or listen outside their own frequency bands. The move would "promote more efficient use of spectrum" and, in the process, ease the introduction of new and innovative services to the airwaves, the FCC said. After reviewing comments submitted in response to the notice of inquiry, the FCC would be free to issue guidance or start working on rules to avoid spectrum disputes. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel signaled in early March that the commission...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS