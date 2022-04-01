Pandemic Order Speeding Migrant Removals To End In May

By Mike LaSusa (April 1, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's administration will end a pandemic-related order allowing the quick expulsion of migrants arriving at U.S. land borders, officials confirmed Friday, saying the two-year-old policy known as Title 42 will be lifted on May 23. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said improved public health conditions and the increased availability of vaccines and other medicines to fight COVID-19 have eliminated the need for the order the agency first issued in March 2020 under former President Donald Trump. The delay between the announcement and the effective date is meant to give the U.S. Department of Homeland Security time to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS