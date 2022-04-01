9th Circ. Asks Calif. High Court To Decide Shock Therapy Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (April 1, 2022, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit isn't sure if an electroshock therapy patient who claims she suffered permanent cognitive impairment due to the treatment can sue the machine's manufacturer, Somatics LLC, under a theory that a "stronger risk" labeling would have prevented their injury, and the panel on Friday asked the top court in California to weigh in. The entire case "hinges" on if state law allows patient Michelle Himes to argue she could have dodged severe brain injuries had Somatics included stronger manufacturer warnings with its electroconvulsive devices, the circuit judges said in their certified question sent to the California Supreme Court on...

