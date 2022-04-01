Water Contractor's Bankruptcy Converted To Ch. 7

By Humberto J. Rocha (April 1, 2022, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy court converted water contractor Team Systems International LLC's Chapter 11 bankruptcy to a Chapter 7 liquidation, finding that it had failed to show good faith during district court and bankruptcy court proceedings. In an opinion issued Wednesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig T. Goldblatt sided with the two of the contractor's suppliers, GPDEV LLC and Simons Exploration Inc., and the U.S. Trustee's bid to either dismiss or convert the bankruptcy case. The judge opted for the latter, ruling that TSI and its members had engaged in questionable conduct in the bankruptcy case and related litigation in Florida federal court....

