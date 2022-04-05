Ga. Court Sends Medical Device Patent Dispute To Md.

By Kelcey Caulder (April 4, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has declined to dismiss a patent suit over a needle guide used in prostate cancer screening, instead transferring the case to Maryland after finding Georgia lacked personal jurisdiction over manufacturer Corbin Clinical Resources LLC. Corbin Clinical Resources was trying to end Advance Medical's attempt to get a declaratory judgment that one of its products didn't infringe a patent for one of Corbin's products, arguing that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the claims. Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten Sr. on Friday declined to dismiss the case outright, but found that Corbin's due process would be violated...

