Separated Migrant Families Can't Sue Trump Officials

By Mike LaSusa (April 1, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Migrant families separated under ex-President Donald Trump can't sue officials from the former administration for damages, but they can pursue their claims against the federal government, an Arizona federal court ruled in orders entered Friday. U.S. District Judge John C. Hinderaker said the Arizona district court doesn't have jurisdiction over the families' class action claims against ex-officials including former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly. Those officials may have helped shape the policies that led to children being separated from their parents, but the officials didn't personally take actions in Arizona, nor did they...

