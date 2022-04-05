Teva, Like Glenmark, Rips Expanded Price-Fixing Charges

By Katryna Perera (April 4, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. has told a Pennsylvania federal judge it wants to review the materials prosecutors presented to the grand jury that indicted it on price-fixing charges, arguing the government is trying to accuse it of a conspiracy more expansive than the one charged. In August 2020, a Pennsylvania grand jury charged Teva with three counts of conspiracy to restrain trade in violation of the Sherman Act, according to the company's motion filed Friday. But Teva said the government plans to expand on its allegations during the trial and assert new conspiracies previously not mentioned in the second superseding indictment....

