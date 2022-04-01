NJ Moms Say Dairy Co.'s Tainted Milk Made Schoolchildren Ill

By Bill Wichert (April 1, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Three Garden State mothers slammed a Connecticut dairy company with a proposed class action in federal court Friday, claiming their children fell ill at school after drinking milk from the business that was purportedly contaminated with a cleaning product. Tiffanee Gould, Dominique Wilson and Deborah Pollitt accused the Guida-Seibert Dairy Co., which does business as Guida's Dairy, of negligence for allegedly supplying the tainted milk for students in the Camden school system, where the mothers said drinking the beverage led their children to visit an area hospital on Wednesday with stomach pain, vomiting and other ailments. "Guida's Dairy breached its duty...

