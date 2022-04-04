NY Hospital Can't Dodge Claims It Kept Man Alive Against Will

By Jonathan Capriel (April 4, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A New Rochelle hospital can't escape a malpractice suit accusing its doctor of keeping a man alive against his wishes and causing him a month of suffering until he died, after a New York appeals court ruled that the right to reject medical treatment and choose death is entrenched in precedent. The five-judge panel said on Thursday that "no philosophical guesswork is required" in this case. Gerald Greenberg declined life-sustaining treatment in his living will, which was his right. Contrary to arguments put forward by Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital and its physician, Dr. Diego Escobar, this action is not a "wrongful...

