DOI To Invest $420M In Rural Water Construction Projects

By Joyce Hanson (April 1, 2022, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has announced that its Bureau of Reclamation will invest $420 million for six rural water construction projects in fiscal 2022 under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, saying the money will help bring safe drinking water to Native American tribes. The millions of dollars in rural water system investments extend to work for pipeline connections, construction of water treatment plants and reservoirs, pump system improvements and related efforts to provide potable water to rural and tribal communities, the DOI said Thursday. The six states to benefit from the funds targeting five current rural water projects...

