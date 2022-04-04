RJ Reynolds Wants Rehearing On LA's Flavored Tobacco Ban

By Sarah Jarvis (April 4, 2022, 2:51 PM EDT) -- R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and two other companies have asked the Ninth Circuit to reconsider a March decision backing Los Angeles County's ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products, arguing the ban is clearly preempted by the Tobacco Control Act. R.J. Reynolds, American Snuff Co. and Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co. Inc. argued in a Friday petition for rehearing en banc that a split Ninth Circuit panel incorrectly found that a lower court was right to rule that state and local governments can control the sale of tobacco products within their borders. The companies said L.A. County's flavor ban "falls...

