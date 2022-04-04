Sanofi GC Will Sit On 'First-In-Pharma' Diversity Board

By Michele Gorman (April 4, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The general counsel at Sanofi SA is among the members of a new diversity, equity and inclusion board, which the company said Monday is the "first-in-pharma" of its kind to feature outside advisers. The board is part of the health care company's strategy for diversity, equity and inclusion, more commonly known as DE&I. Sanofi, which is based in Paris and has its U.S. headquarters in Bridgewater, New Jersey, has pledged over the next several years to build representative leadership, create an environment where employees "can bring their whole selves" to work, and engage with its diverse communities, according to the announcement Monday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS