Wynn Fights Insurer's Bid To Toss Virus Coverage Suit

By Joyce Hanson (April 4, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Wynn Resorts has repudiated what it calls Factory Mutual Insurance Co.'s "latest tactic" to avoid paying the Las Vegas casino giant for its COVID-19-related losses, urging a Nevada federal court to deny the insurer's attempt to exit Wynn's coverage suit. Wynn Resorts argued Friday that it specifically bought broad "all risks" property insurance policies from Factory Mutual for its hotels and casinos, which include coverage for communicable diseases such as COVID-19. And the insurer has stated in internal correspondence and public statements that it considers the presence and spread of communicable diseases as "direct physical damage" to property covered under such...

