REIT Fights Insurer's Limits For Flood Damage At Hospital

By Eli Flesch (April 4, 2022, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A real estate investment trust focused on medical facilities told a Massachusetts federal court that coverage for water damage to the upper floors of a Boston-area hospital shouldn't be restricted to the $100 million flood sublimit in its Zurich American Insurance Co. policy. Medical Properties Trust Inc. on Friday said Zurich tried to recharacterize the kind of damage Norwood Hospital sustained in a devastating 2020 rainstorm in order to reap the benefit of the flood sublimit. Despite first trying to separate a flood and storm claim to reap the benefit of two deductibles, Zurich eventually said the $265 million claimed loss...

