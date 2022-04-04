Block On $500M Power Line Cannot Stand, 7th Circ. Told

By Keith Goldberg (April 4, 2022, 2:18 PM EDT) -- Developers of a nearly $500 million Midwest transmission line on Friday insisted that a lower court clearly exceeded its authority in vacating federal approvals for the project and the decision must be stayed while the Seventh Circuit considers an appeal. Utilities including American Transmission LLC, Dairyland Power Cooperative and ITC Midwest argue they should be permitted to perform construction on the Cardinal-Hickory Creek Project while they appeal U.S. District Judge William M. Conley's ruling vacating federal approvals allowing the project to cross a wildlife refuge. They blasted conservation groups' arguments that the invalidated permits won't be revived, saying that at bottom,...

