High Court Won't Wade Into MetLife Benefits Denial Case

By Patrick Hoff (April 4, 2022, 2:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to hear a former software programmer's challenge to a Ninth Circuit decision shutting down his suit accusing MetLife of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by denying him disability benefits. The justices denied a petition from Robert Gordon, a former programmer who claimed he suffered from a host of maladies he developed on the job, including severe migraines, herniated discs and back pain. Gordon filed a petition for writ of certiorari in October, arguing that the Ninth Circuit should have allowed him to present documents that he contends the Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. withheld...

