Justices Pass On $23M Pathogen Detector Contract Dispute

By Grace Dixon (April 4, 2022, 1:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to review a U.S. Department of Homeland Security decision canceling NVS Technologies Inc.'s $23 million contract to develop a pathogen detection system, just months before its work on the years-long contract was completed. The move cements DHS' decision to terminate the contract when it decided the project's spending rate was "out of control," cutting off funding at $23 million for a project initially only budgeted up to $18.3 million. The decision had been affirmed both by the Civilian Board of Contract Appeals and by the Federal Circuit in an April 2021 summary order. The California-based...

