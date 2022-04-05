BakerHostetler Nabs Morgan Lewis Gov't Contracts Atty In DC

By Jack Rodgers (April 5, 2022, 11:26 AM EDT) -- BakerHostetler has nabbed a Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP government contracts attorney who most recently spent over a decade working on U.S. drug pricing issues and other federal contract-related litigation. Stephen Ruscus, an attorney with more than 30 years of legal experience, joins BakerHostetler's business practice group as well as the firm's government contracts team in Washington, D.C., the firm said. He has a background in advising clients on federal procurement of some retail and commercial items before the U.S. Small Business Administration, along with experience representing clients before the U.S. Court of Federal Claims and the U.S. Government Accountability Office,...

