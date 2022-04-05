Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3 States Sue To Keep Pandemic Border Block In Place

By Alyssa Aquino (April 4, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Arizona and two others filed suit in Louisiana federal court to keep the Title 42 border block intact, saying the Biden administration is setting the stage for a border disaster by lifting the order, which allows border officers to swiftly expel migrants.

The Republican attorneys general of Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri assailed Title 42's planned rescission as "unfathomably bad policy" that would allow tens of thousands of unauthorized migrants to enter into the U.S. They further decried the move as illegal under the Administrative Procedure Act, saying in the lawsuit Sunday that the Biden administration should have solicited public feedback before...

