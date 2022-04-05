IBM Cannot Assume Acquired Company's Settlement

By Jeff Montgomery (April 4, 2022, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Cloud computing and machine learning company Densify Inc. has won a Chancery Court ruling barring former competitor Turbonomic Inc. from claiming that Densify's rights under an intellectual property lawsuit settlement transferred from Turbonomic to IBM by way of a $1.5 billion merger. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III, in a decision released on Friday, found that a settlement between Densify, formerly Cirba Inc., and Turbonomic that ended patent cross-litigation in 2020 barred either from assigning intellectual property rights covered by the settlement to a third party. At issue in part are provisions in U.S. Patent No. 8,209,687, held by Densify and covering,...

