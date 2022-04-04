5th Circ. Asks Texas To Clarify Limits Of Exoneree Statute

By Andrew Strickler (April 4, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Can a Texas man exonerated for a crime continue a federal lawsuit filed against the state before he was compensated for a wrongful conviction under a state law meant to bring closure to such disputes? That was the question the Fifth Circuit on Friday posed to the Texas Supreme Court, which the three-judge panel said should weigh in on a statutory waiver built into the Tim Cole Act: a 1965 law named after a falsely convicted man who died before his name was cleared. In a sua sponte request following a March hearing, the Fifth Circuit panel called the issue "novel...

