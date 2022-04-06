Benesch Adds Corporate Partner In Denver & Chicago

By Adrian Cruz (April 6, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP announced it has hired a veteran corporate attorney with in-house experience at health care and real estate companies as a partner working in Denver and Chicago. Jonathan Asarch joined Benesch at the end of February after nearly two years of running his own practice, Asarch Law LLC. Asarch told Law360 on Wednesday that he joined the firm because he was looking to join a larger platform and because the firm's culture was a good fit with his own values. "I've really enjoyed my interactions with all the folks I've met personally and on the legal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS