Spotify CEO Can't Skip Deposition In Eminem Copyright Suit

By Lauren Berg (April 4, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Spotify can't shield CEO Daniel Ek from sitting for a deposition in a copyright infringement case brought by rapper Eminem's publishing companies, a Tennessee federal judge has ruled, but the judge limited the deposition to three hours "to minimize the likely annoyance" to the Swedish entrepreneur. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffery S. Frensley in a 16-page order on Thursday denied Spotify's motion to bar Ek from having to testify in the lawsuit brought by Eight Mile Style LLC and Martin Affiliated LLC, saying Eminem's companies have shown that information they seek from Ek is relevant to their claims that Spotify, with the...

