​​​​​​​Walmart Barred From Selling Alleged Vans Knockoffs For Now

By Hailey Konnath (April 4, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has blocked Walmart from selling a line of shoes that Vans is claiming are knockoffs, finding the similarities between Walmart's shoes and Vans' are "unmistakable" and Vans is likely to succeed in its argument that the products confuse consumers. U.S. District Judge David O. Carter granted Vans' motion for a preliminary injunction, ordering Walmart to stop selling a long list of its shoes while the trademark litigation proceeds. The judge said he agreed that Vans is likely to suffer irreparable harm without the injunction. "Vans has invested substantial resources in developing the goodwill and reputation associated with...

