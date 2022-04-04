Brooklyn Judge Steps Down After Obstruction Conviction

By Rachel Scharf (April 4, 2022, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn state court judge has resigned from the bench following her criminal conviction for obstructing a federal investigation into Municipal Credit Union's now-incarcerated former CEO, the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct announced Monday. Ex-New York State Supreme Court Justice Sylvia Ash agreed in March to step down and never again seek a judgeship, according to a newly public order from the state's judicial ethics watchdog. In exchange, the commission has closed its investigation into the alleged misconduct that led to Ash's December conviction in Manhattan federal court. "This is the cautionary tale of a talented and accomplished individual...

