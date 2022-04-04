Alex Jones Agrees To Sit For Deposition Amid Steep Fines

By Clarice Silber (April 4, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has agreed to sit for a deposition in defamation litigation with the families of several Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims after incurring hefty fines for previously skipping the planned depositions amid claims of undisclosed medical conditions. Jones is expected to sit for a deposition on April 11 in Connecticut, and he incurred fines that began at $25,000 on Friday and increase by $25,000 every weekday he does not appear for his deposition, according to filings by his attorney Norman Pattis made last week. Jones' attorneys filed a notice of compliance on Monday, noting...

