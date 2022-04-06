Fla. Atty Says Admissions In IRS Suit Can't Be Used Again

By Carolina Bolado (April 6, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A Florida attorney who was accused by the Internal Revenue Service of running a decadeslong illegal charitable tax scheme that cost the government $35 million told the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday that the government should not be able to use admissions he made in that suit against him in another IRS proceeding. Derick Vollrath, who represents attorney Michael Meyer, told an appellate panel in Miami that the information his client gave the IRS under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 36 should not be admissible in the IRS' new penalty examination of his tax practice as a potential "abusive tax shelter."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS