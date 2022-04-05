Limetree Bay Says Ch. 11 Plan Deal Resolves Dismissal Try

By Vince Sullivan (April 4, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt former refinery owner Limetree Bay Services Ltd. told a Texas judge late Sunday that it has resolved all material issues among its secured and unsecured creditors as it pursues a Chapter 11 plan, rendering moot a motion by the creditors committee seeking a dismissal of the case. In its response to the court's order to show cause why the case shouldn't be dismissed, Limetree Bay said that disagreements among the parties about how to treat avoidance actions under a plan of liquidation had been worked out and are awaiting final documentation. "The debtors, committee and prepetition secured parties have resolved...

