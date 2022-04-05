Britain's Victoria Oil & Gas Halts Trading After $12M Award

By Caleb Symons (April 5, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Victoria Oil & Gas PLC suspended trading of its stock Monday morning after an International Chamber of Commerce panel issued a $12.1 million arbitral award against its Cameroonian subsidiary, the British energy supplier announced. The partial final award resulted from an arbitration case that RSM Production Corp. began in 2016. In a federal court lawsuit from that year, later abandoned, RSM accused Victoria and its subsidiary, Gaz du Cameroun SA, of mismanaging a joint Cameroonian oil venture by hiring an unproven drilling firm and overpaying for machinery. It is unclear whether Denver-based RSM made those same allegations in its arbitration case,...

