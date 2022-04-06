What To Know About SDNY Nominee Jennifer Rearden

By Hannah Albarazi (April 6, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP partner tapped by both the Trump and Biden administrations for a Manhattan federal judgeship became the Biden administration's sole judicial nominee to win the Senate Judiciary Committee's unanimous approval Monday, despite activists' claims that she "consistently defended corporations against the public interest." Jennifer Rearden, one of just three nominees to be named for the bench by both Trump and Biden, has attracted scrutiny from groups including Greenpeace USA, the Center for Biological Diversity, the Rainforest Action Network and the Sunrise Movement. They say Rearden's BigLaw career representing corporate interests makes her unsuitable for appointment to...

