FCC Moves To Reopen T-Band For New Spectrum Users

By Nadia Dreid (April 5, 2022, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has announced that it will be accepting new applications for spectrum licenses in the T-band, a swath of radio frequencies generally reserved for first responders, for the first time in more than a decade. The agency broke the news Monday in a public notice that revealed it would be modifying its previous suspension on new applications for the T-band to allow for new applicants in limited circumstances, something the FCC said it doesn't need to go through the notice-and-comment process to do. Until now, the agency had only been accepting applications for incumbents who had already been...

