9th Circ. Says Foreign Emissions From Montana Coal Count

By Morgan Conley (April 5, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel ruled the U.S. Department of the Interior wrongfully greenlighted a mine expansion project in Montana by arbitrarily deeming its environmental impact "insignificant" without pointing to any scientific evidence to support concluding greenhouse gas emissions from the expansion would be "minor." In an opinion published Monday, a three-judge panel voted 2-1 to reverse a Montana federal court's ruling that granted summary judgment in favor of the DOI's Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement against claims it violated the National Environmental Policy Act. The majority agreed with several environmental groups, including the Sierra Club and Montana Environmental...

