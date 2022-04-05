Amid Albright Venue Fight, Patent Biz Settles With Broadcom

By Andrew Karpan (April 5, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit might not look into Broadcom's bid to escape Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright's jurisdiction after all, with a patent-holding company telling the appeals court that it is in the midst of securing a settlement from the California chipmaker. The news came in the form of a joint motion filed Friday by Broadcom and Monterey Research LLC, a patent licensing company with offices in New Jersey and California that sued Broadcom in Texas federal court. The choice of venue had been the subject of Broadcom's appeal: Less than a week ago, the company's lawyers put forward a...

