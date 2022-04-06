Cumberbatch's Production Co. Fights Partner's Contract Suit

By Silvia Martelli (April 6, 2022, 5:18 PM BST) -- Actor Benedict Cumberbatch's production company argued that another film producer it was working with to adapt a Roald Dahl book for a movie does not have the right to exit their deal, hitting back at a London lawsuit over the project. The production company, Sunnymarch Ltd., told the High Court in a filing on Sunday that its movie agreement with Portobello Productions Ltd. did not specify that Cumberbatch and Adam Ackland had to be working "exclusively" for the business they co-founded. It was "well known" that Cumberbatch was "an extremely famous, busy and successful individual whose activities extended far beyond the...

