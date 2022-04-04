Bob's Discount Furniture Sued Over 'Goof Proof' Warranty

By Celeste Bott (April 4, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Bob's Discount Furniture was hit with a putative class action in Illinois federal court Monday accusing it of misleading customers by selling them "Goof Proof" warranty coverage that would purportedly protect their purchases from accidental damage but then refusing to repair or replace damaged items. Lead plaintiff Robert Potthoff says he bought the furniture retailer's "Goof Proof" coverage along with a reclining chair he purchased from one of its Illinois stores, and submitted a claim when the chair broke while he was getting up from it. That claim was denied on the basis that the damage caused was due to the...

