Kentucky Derby Trainer's Bluegrass State Ban Extends To NY

By Max Jaeger (April 4, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Disqualified Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit's failed drug test continues to haunt Hall of Fame horse trainer Bob Baffert, who was suspended from racing in New York on Monday after a Kentucky appeals court ruling maintained a 90-day ban there. New York is one of 38 states that reciprocate out-of-state suspensions, and it will honor the Bluegrass State's decision to stable Baffert through July 2, the New York Gaming Commission announced. Baffert, who has trained two Triple Crown winners, was fighting the original suspension in the Kentucky Court of Appeals. But that court ruled Friday that Baffert had not exhausted his administrative...

