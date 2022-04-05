Crypto Cooperator Ducks Prison For $36M Centra Tech Fraud

By Pete Brush (April 4, 2022, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Monday allowed a former Centra Tech Inc. principal to avoid prison for his role in recruiting investors in a $36 million crypto-fraud, crediting his decision to plead guilty and his "extraordinary" cooperation with prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield directed defendant Raymond "Ray" Trapani, 31, who had served as the company's chief operating officer, to forfeit about $2.9 million. Judge Schofield said that despite Trapani's significant criminal history and having copped to "an enormous amount of criminal activity," his cooperation was "extremely valuable" and merited a huge break. Trapani admitted in mid-2019 to soliciting investments...

